Unanet

SAIC Secures $185M Army Space & Missile Defense Support Order; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Sarah Sybert September 17, 2020 Contract Awards, News

SAIC Secures $185M Army Space & Missile Defense Support Order; Jim Scanlon Quoted
Jim Scanlon EVP

The U.S. Army has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a potential two-year, $185 million single-award, cost-plus fixed-fee task order to support the Decision Support Division for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) throughout space, space control, high altitude, air and missile defense and cyberspace operations.

“SAIC looks forward to supporting the Decision Support Division of the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command in Huntsville, Alabama,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group

Under the task order, SAIC will continue to provide system utility analysis and combat development to support the Army. The company will supply analysis, execution experiments, exercises and war games and modeling and simulation development and integration support.

USASMDC develops and provides current and future global space, missile defense, and high altitude capabilities to the Army, joint force, and their allies and partners, to enable multi-domain combat effects; and enhance deterrence, assurance, and detection of strategic attacks. 

“We are proud of our work in Huntsville, and through investments like our new Innovation Factory hub, look forward to providing the very best technological solutions for our Army customers,” Scanlon added. 

Earlier this year, SAIC announced plans to add an Innovation Factory Hub, in Huntsville, Alabama, to support defense operations. With the launch, the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies can evaluate new technologies and accelerate delivery of new and modernized systems. 

SAIC’s Innovation Factory will consist of a nationwide network of physical and virtual environments that integrate innovative solutions. The Innovation Factory will provide an automated, cloud-hosted toolset; agile practices; and DevSecOps production chains to build, test, and deploy solutions quickly and then enhance them through close customer collaboration. 

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. 

Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

Tags

Check Also

Julie Sweet CEO Accenture

Accenture Invests $3B to Establish Cloud Division, Names Karthik Narain as Lead; Julie Sweet Quoted

Accenture has formed Accenture Cloud First under a three-year, $3 billion investment. The division will help clients accelerate digital transformation to increase speed and scale. Accenture has appointed Karthik Narain to lead Accenture Cloud First and join the Global Management Committee, effective October 1. Accenture Cloud First is a multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals that will leverage Accenture’s industry and technology capabilities and ecosystem partnerships.

Expanse

Expanse Enters Partnership to Help Defense Sector Protect Internet-Linked Assets

Expanse has partnered with the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center in a push to help contractors secure internet-facing systems through the use of attack surface management tools.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Delivers Unmanned System Data Security Tech to US Gov’t

General Dynamics's mission systems business has supplied encryption systems to the U.S. government to help users secure intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and mission data in unmanned systems.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved