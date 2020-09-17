SAIC Secures $185M Army Space & Missile Defense Support Order; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Jim Scanlon EVP

The U.S. Army has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a potential two-year, $185 million single-award, cost-plus fixed-fee task order to support the Decision Support Division for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) throughout space, space control, high altitude, air and missile defense and cyberspace operations.

“SAIC looks forward to supporting the Decision Support Division of the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command in Huntsville, Alabama,” said Jim Scanlon , SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group .

Under the task order, SAIC will continue to provide system utility analysis and combat development to support the Army. The company will supply analysis, execution experiments, exercises and war games and modeling and simulation development and integration support.

USASMDC develops and provides current and future global space, missile defense, and high altitude capabilities to the Army, joint force, and their allies and partners, to enable multi-domain combat effects ; and enhance deterrence, assurance, and detection of strategic attacks.

“We are proud of our work in Huntsville, and through investments like our new Innovation Factory hub, look forward to providing the very best technological solutions for our Army customers,” Scanlon added.

Earlier this year, SAIC announced plans to add an Innovation Factory Hub , in Huntsville, Alabama, to support defense operations. With the launch, the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies can evaluate new technologies and accelerate delivery of new and modernized systems.

SAIC’s Innovation Factory will consist of a nationwide network of physical and virtual environments that integrate innovative solutions. The Innovation Factory will provide an automated, cloud-hosted toolset; agile practices; and DevSecOps production chains to build, test, and deploy solutions quickly and then enhance them through close customer collaboration.

