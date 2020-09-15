SAIC Wins $78M Task Order to Support NSWC Mobility Platform Integration; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Jim Scanlon EVP

The U.S. Navy has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a potential five-year, $78 million cost-plus fixed fee task order to provide support services for mobility platform integration for the Expeditionary Department at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), the company announced Tuesday. The task order has one base year plus four option years.

“We are excited to support mission systems integration into mobile platforms with our proven ability to fill gaps, handle project surges, and use the inherent knowledge we have accumulated over the past 30 years to solve complex technical challenges,” said Jim Scanlon , SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group.

Under the task order, SAIC will support NSWC’s engineering and development of integration efforts across multiple types of platforms for implementation of sensors, weapons, communications, and diagnostic systems for the Maneuver, Surveillance, and Engagement Division. SAIC will provide new tools and processes that will enable NSWC to conduct rapid, repeatable mission systems integration into mobile platforms to meet warfighter requirements.

The company will support research and development; engineering, system engineering, process engineering, modeling and simulation and analysis ; prototyping, pre-production, model-making and fabrication; system design documentation and technical data; software engineering, development, programming and network ; reliability, maintainability and availability; human factors, performance and usability engineering; and system safety engineering .

Additionally, SAIC will provide configuration management ; quality assurance; information system development, information assurance and information technology (IT); interoperability, test and evaluation trials; measurement facilities, range and instrumentation; logistics; in-service engineering, fleet introduction, installation and checkout; and Program support.

“SAIC’s successful past performance and commitment means we can assure NSWC that we can meet the mission and achieve results for our customers and the warfighter,” Scanlon added.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.