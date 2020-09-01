SAIC Wins $79M Task Order to Support USAF Supply Chain; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Michael LaRouche EVP and GM SAIC National Security

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a five-year, $79 million task order by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to deliver mission engineering services to the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) LGM-30 Minuteman III missile system , the company reported on Tuesday.

“As part of this new task order, SAIC will partner with the squadron to advance its mission by providing end-to-end product support and sustainment solutions using technologies like model-based systems engineering to reduce risk and optimize the Air Force supply chain,” said Michael LaRouche , executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s national security group.

The 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron provides lifecycle support services such as developing enterprise demand and supply plans, planning sourcing strategies, delivering the supply plan, and completing cognizant engineering authority.

Under the task order, SAIC will analyze and recommend solutions that will enhance the reliability of the missile system, simplify maintenance and make it interoperate with other systems.

SAIC will also focus on the suitability, lifecycle management, failure testing and manufacturing sourcing for the systems and its associated equipment, and will address nuclear hardness requirements, challenges and testing. The company will leverage SAIC’s mission engineering and integration capabilities such as model-based systems engineering.

SAIC’s efforts will modernize USAF services and meet customer requirements for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile and associated launch systems, peacekeeper and future global strike missile systems as well as weapons trainers, support equipment, and support for command and control.

“The 414th mission is critical to our national defense, and our newly designed solutions will enhance Air Force readiness.”

SAIC’s task order was awarded as part of the Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC).

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.