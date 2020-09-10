Sarcos Robotics Adds Army Vet Anthony Ierardi to Strategic Advisory Board

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Anthony Ierardi

Anthony Ierardi, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, has joined the strategic advisory board at robot manufacturing company Sarcos Robotics.

He led the J-8 directorate at the Joint Chiefs of Staff prior to retirement after a 37-year military career, Sarco Robotics said Wednesday.

In his previous capacity, Ierardi oversaw JCS requirements, budget and net assessments. He also served as deputy chief of staff at Army G-8, commander of the branch’s 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood and deputy commander of programs at Combined Security Transition Command in Afghanistan.

Ierardi works as an adjunct senior fellow in the Center for a New American Security’s defense program and oversees Rebellion Defense’s strategic partner engagement activities.