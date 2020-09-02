Sev1Tech to Help ICE Analyze Health Service Data

Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech will provide data analytical support to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Health Service Corps under a potential five-year contract awarded through the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services procurement vehicle.

The company said Monday it will help IHSC update data management and governance approaches in an effort to improve the agency's public health care delivery.

“Since 2012, we have been proud to support the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to protect national security and public safety,” said Tara Berman, senior vice president of DHS programs at Sev1Tech.

ICE awarded the contract under Pool 1 of the OASIS contract.