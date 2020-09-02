Unanet

Sev1Tech to Help ICE Analyze Health Service Data

Matthew Nelson 6 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Sev1Tech to Help ICE Analyze Health Service Data
Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech will provide data analytical support to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Health Service Corps under a potential five-year contract awarded through the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services procurement vehicle.

The company said Monday it will help IHSC update data management and governance approaches in an effort to improve the agency's public health care delivery.

“Since 2012, we have been proud to support the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to protect national security and public safety,” said Tara Berman, senior vice president of DHS programs at Sev1Tech.

ICE awarded the contract under Pool 1 of the OASIS contract.

Tags

Check Also

Shawn Beddows VP of Global Services CT Strategies

CBP Vet Shawn Beddows Joins CT Strategies in VP Role

Shawn Beddows, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has been appointed vice president of global services at Washington, D.C.-based border management and supply chain consulting firm CT Strategies. His CBP career includes time as acting director of the agency's Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program and deputy attache in Brussels.

Stephen Spears Chief Revenue Officer Avaya

Stephen Spears Named Chief Revenue Officer of Avaya; Jim Chirico Quoted

Avaya has appointed Stephen Spears as chief revenue officer (CRO) to add to the company's strategic executive management team. Spears will report to president and CEO Jim Chirico, Avaya said on Wednesday. In his new role, Spears will supervise the strategy, performance and alignment of revenue operations for Avaya, as well as accelerate execution on the company’s growth strategy.

Natalie Gregory Sales VP Carahsoft

Carahsoft to Help DoD Procure Red Hat’s Java Implementation Package; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has landed an agency catalog agreement to provide Red Hat’s open-source Java development kit and related support services to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard and intelligence agencies.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved