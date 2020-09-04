Unanet

Sharon Harrington Promoted to OBXtek Chief HR Officer

Matthew Nelson 5 hours ago Executive Moves, News

Sharon Harrington, senior vice president of human resources at OBXtek, has been promoted to HR officer at the McLean, Virginia.-based technology and logistics contractor.

She will oversee talent management, compensation, benefits and leadership development functions as CHRO, the company said Thursday.

Harrington joined OBXtek as an on-call recruiter in 2015 and led the implementation of its information, learning management and applicant tracking platforms.

Her industry career also includes HR leadership roles at Circle Solutions and Dynamic Systems Technology.

She also served as director of the U.S. Air Force's customer college at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and managed a contractual transition program for U.S. Army forces deployed to Germany during her short stint at Serco.

