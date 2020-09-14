Unanet

Sheri Murphy Promoted to American Systems QA/CI VP; Peter Smith Quoted

Sarah Sybert September 14, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Sheri Murphy Vice President - QA

American Systems has promoted Sheri Murphy to the newly-created position of vice president of Quality Assurance and Continuous Improvement (QA/CI), the company announced Monday. As VP of QA/CI, Murphy will be responsible for advising company leadership on the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of processes, programs and initiatives. 

“Sheri has led us through the rigors of maintaining and growing our quality certifications while ensuring we remain compliant with a wide array of government regulations and directives,” said Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems. “Her depth and breadth of experience combined with her commitment to her craft and long tenure at American Systems made her an excellent choice for this new role.” 

Murphy will be focused on program management and corporate business standards, quality assurance and risk management of the business and customers. She will also oversee and execute a comprehensive program management, process improvement and corporate standard compliance function for American Systems.

She will work to ensure effective risk management and adherence to the company’s program management and corporate standards. Additionally, Murphy will supervise the development, execution and certification of American Systems’ Integrated Management System, including ISO 9001:2015 for quality, ISO 20000-1:2018 for service management and ISO 27001:2013 for information security. 

Murphy joined American Systems in 1996, and since has served in a number of IT-related positions of increasing responsibility including change management, risk management and policy compliance. 

Most recently, Murphy served as director of IT Governance, Risk and Compliance. Murphy further expanded her role to assume full oversight of the company’s quality assurance program under ISO 9001:2015 in 2018. 

About American Systems

Founded in 1975, American Systems is a government engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,450 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers.

