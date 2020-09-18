Unanet

Sierra Nevada Receives Additional CBP Enforcement Aircraft Order

Matthew Nelson September 18, 2020 Contract Awards, News

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has ordered two more Sierra Nevada Corp. multimission planes that are based on the Beechcraft King Air 350 twin-turboprop aircraft and equipped with passive and active sensors.

SNC said Tuesday it expects to deliver four Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft units, including two from a previous order to the federal law enforcement agency, in 2022.

The MEA also features satellite communications and technical collection systems, according to the company.

Production work will take place at SNC facilities in Hagerstown, Maryland.

To date, CBP has received 20 other King Air 350 planes from the company for law enforcement work in the aviation and maritime domains.

