SOCOM Takes in Boeing Block II Chinook Helicopter

MH-47G Block II Chinook

U.S. Special Operations Command has received a MH-47G Block II Chinook from Boeing, the first of 24 modernized heavy-lift military helicopters the company is contracted to deliver.

More than 4,600 workers support production and engineering of military aircraft platforms such as Chinook at a company facility in Pennsylvania, Boeing said Tuesday.

Andy Builta, a Boeing vice president at manager of its H-47 program, said the MH-47G variant is designed to help special operations forces perform missions.

The Block II configuration features an updated rotor blade, fuel tank, drivetrain and fuselage.