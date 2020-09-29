Unanet

SpaceX, NASA Eye Oct. 31 Launch for Crew-1 Mission

Jane Edwards September 29, 2020 News

SpaceX, NASA Eye Oct. 31 Launch for Crew-1 Mission
SpaceX Crew-1 mission

SpaceX and NASA plan to launch on Oct. 31 the manned Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station.

A NASA blog post published Monday says the new target date seeks to address the conflict of the Crew-1 mission schedule with the Soyuz spacecraft’s launch and landing and offers an opportunity to carry out additional tests to “isolate the station atmosphere leak if required.”

NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover will respectively serve as mission specialist, commander and pilot on the forthcoming spaceflight. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi will also join the three on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft as mission specialist. 

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon will take off from a launch complex at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to enable the crew to perform science mission at the ISS for six months.

NASA is in the final phase of data assessments needed for certification following the Demo-2 test flight.

Tags

Check Also

E3

E3/Sentinel to Help Space Development Agency Engineer Systems

E3/Sentinel has received a potential three-year, $57.6M task order to engineer systems and perform technical support work for the Space Development Agency.

Day and Zimmermann

Day & Zimmermann Unit to Manufacture Cartridge Actuated Devices for Navy Load Airdrop

Day & Zimmermann's munitions business has won a position on a five-year, $39M contract from the U.S. Navy to manufacture cartridge actuated cutters designed to help military personnel deploy cargo parachutes.

Jikun Kim CFO Momentus

Corporate Finance Vet Jikun Kim Named Momentus CFO

Jikun Kim, former chief financial officer of 3D printing technology provider Formlabs, has taken the same role at in-space transportation company Momentus.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved