Splunk’s Frank Dimina: CDM Data Can Help Agencies Visualize Security Insights

Brenda Marie Rivers September 24, 2020 News

Frank Dimina Public Sector VP Splunk

Frank Dimina, vice president of public sector at Splunk, has said that agencies should consider using data collected from Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation procedures to generate more insights on cybersecurity.

Dimina said in a recent FedScoop podcast that CDM information, combined with factors such as perimeter traffic and firewall data, can help agencies’ information technology teams better visualize overarching security operations, the publication reported Wednesday.

He noted that industry partners like Splunk can serve as “integrators” for sensor-based CDM information to enable agencies to fully leverage the benefits of data generated under the cybersecurity compliance program.

“There’s a win here where they are able to not just modernize the environment, but to look at where they have overlapping capabilities to remove some duplication,” noted Dimina.

“Then they can reallocate budgets to new initiatives, other cyber priorities that have not been addressed by CDM, or across other parts of agencies.”

