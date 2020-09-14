State Dept Posts Cloud Security Service RFI

cybersecurity

The State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security has issued a request for information to identify potential managed security service providers for a multicloud computing environment

A sources sought notice posted Thursday states that the bureau is looking for MSSPs that could detect vulnerabilities, gather threat data, monitor and respond to security incidents, manage configuration compliance and conduct penetration tests.

The bureau is also seeking industry input on tools designed to secure software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service products.

Responses are due Oct. 2.