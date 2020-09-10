Unanet

System Integrators Help Agencies Address IT Asset Management Gaps; ManTech’s Dan Smith Quoted

Jane Edwards September 10, 2020 News, Technology

Dan Smith VP ManTech

Systems integrators working on the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program like ManTech International have been helping agencies address gaps in information technology asset management since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

“Asset management turned out to be a pretty big one this year, especially with COVID-19,” Dan Smith, vice president of the homeland security division at ManTech, said Wednesday during the Billington Cybersecurity Summit. “A lot of the pandemic response from the agencies we support, most of them moved to a telework posture pretty rapidly, and there was a pretty big shift from traditional network security to endpoint security and making sure things like their [Virtual Private Networks] were configured correctly.”

In addition to asset management, Smith said ManTech has helped agencies determine their core technology needs and downsize their suite of network monitoring tools to collect a better set of data from those platforms.

“That really helps to improve the investment profile for everybody, it keeps [operations and maintenance] costs down, it helps with licensing, and gives them additional resources to invest in areas like data protection management or cloud security brokering,” Smith added.

