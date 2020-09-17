Teena Lavu Joins Electrosoft as Civilian Programs VP

Teena Lavu VP Electrosoft

Teena Lavu, formerly a senior director at NTT Data Services, has been named vice president of civilian programs at information technology services provider Electrosoft.

Lavu brings to Electrosoft her previous experience in operations management, profit and loss, strategy development and program growth initiatives, the company said Wednesday.

She spent more than 13 years at NTT Data Services and previously held positions at InfoMC, Verizon, Citrix, Sequoia Software and CSMI.

The University of Maryland graduate also is a certified scrum master and project management professional.

Reston, Virginia-based Electrosoft maintains a portfolio of cybersecurity, identity, credential and access management, enterprise IT operations, software solutions and integration and program management support offerings.