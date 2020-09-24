Unanet

Tenable’s Marty Edwards: CISA Initiatives, New Bills Could Help Improve Operational Tech Security

Jane Edwards September 24, 2020 News, Technology

Tenable’s Marty Edwards: CISA Initiatives, New Bills Could Help Improve Operational Tech Security
Marty Edwards VP Tenable

Marty Edwards, vice president of operational technology security at Tenable, said recent initiatives by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and measures being introduced in Congress could help critical infrastructure owners and operators improve OT security and cross-sector visibility to address cyber threats.

Edwards wrote in a blog post published Wednesday that CISA issued in July a strategy to improve the cyber protection of the country's industrial control systems

Aside from the ICS strategy, CISA is working with stakeholders in public and private sectors to update the National Infrastructure Protection Plan and has been working to introduce cybersecurity best practices through its set of Cyber Essentials toolkits.

When it comes to legislation, Edwards noted that the House is working on the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act, which contains cybersecurity provisions related to smart manufacturing, smart buildings and electric grid modernization. The Senate’s American Energy Innovation Act includes several provisions that would help ensure the security of the country’s electric grid and related infrastructure.

“This agency work and these aforementioned bills coming out of the House and Senate are all important and thoughtful steps towards securing the nation's energy infrastructure, but we shouldn't stop innovating and improving,” he wrote. “For instance, energy cybersecurity legislation should require DOE to work closely with CISA on interoperable information sharing.”

Tags

Check Also

operational security

Novetta-SimpleSense Team to Develop Base Security Operations Model for Air Force

Novetta and SimpleSense have won a $9M contract from the U.S. Air Force's civil engineer center to build a facility prototype for managing security of military base operations.

Charles River Analytics

Charles River Analytics to Build Data-Based Decision Support Tool for Army

Charles River Analytics has secured funds from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create a tool that would help military decision-makers gain insight from mission data and determine possible courses of action.

Michael Huerta

Former FAA Chief Michael Huerta Named D-Fend Advisory Board Member

Michael Huerta, former head of the Federal Aviation Administration, has been appointed to the advisory board of counter-drone technology maker D-Fend Solutions. He holds almost 30 years of experience in the industrial areas of security and aviation safety, and will contribute to D-Fend's pursuit of technologies that counter unmanned aircraft systems, D-Fend Solutions said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved