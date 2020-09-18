Xage to Help Space Force Secure Ground, Space Assets Under AFRL Contract

Xage Security

Xage Security has received a contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a blockchain-based security platform to the U.S. Space Force to help the service enforce access control and protect data from cyber threats across military and civilian assets.

“The USSF requires decentralized enforcement of security to establish space domain resilience and objective situational awareness – across every asset and data element,” Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood said in a statement published Thursday.

Greatwood said the company will help meet the Space Force’s need through its blockchain-protected space system security platform.

Xage will apply its Security Fabric platform to help the Space Force ensure data protection, implement access control among applications and protect space and terrestrial assets from cyber attacks under the contract awarded through the AFWERX program.