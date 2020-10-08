1901 Group Partners with Zscaler to Advance Cybersecurity; Peter Amirkhan, Paul Wilkinson Quoted

cybersecurity

1901 Group has joined the Zscaler ecosystem as a Public Sector channel partner, 1901 Group reported on Thursday. 1901 Group will leverage the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud platform to help federal agencies adapt to telework with secure access to mission critical applications and data.

“Working in FISMA and/or FedRAMP environments takes specialized skill-sets and experience. Zscaler appreciates 1901 Group's expertise operating in FedRAMP authorized clouds and platforms, and we believe our collective successes within the federal market demonstrate how agencies are improving workforce mobility and cybersecurity," said Peter Amirkhan , SVP of Public Sector at Zscaler.

The partnership will help federal agencies to migrate to the cloud and modernize their IT infrastructure, enterprise-wide, remote work capabilities. 1901 Group, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) will enable agencies to implement and comply-to-connect governance. The companies will provide secure user connections to applications, regardless of work locations.

Zscaler’s ZIA has achieved FedRAMP "In Process" status at the High Impact level, which will enable users to securely access the internet and public Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications from any location. ZPA is the first zero trust remote access service to achieve the FedRAMP High Baseline JAB Authorized.

ZPA will securely connect authorized users to agency-approved private applications in a zero trust environment, which will improve application performance and the user experience. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a cloud-native platform, will securely connect users, devices, and applications, without relying on network-wide access.