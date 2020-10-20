$20B Hedge Fund Selects Pavilion to Support SQL Server Applications; Chris McBride Quoted

Pavilion Data Systems

A New York based Hedge Fund with more than $20 billion in assets under management has selected the Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Array (HFA) to power the SQL Server applications to support investment business , Pavilion Data Systems reported on Wednesday.

“Our client was faced with a significant burden as it sought to address the cost and complexity of managing its growing data sets. The Pavilion solution enables the firm to continue its aggressive growth objectives, while meeting the performance needs of its users and applications,” said Chris McBride , chief revenue officer for Pavilion Data Systems.

Under the agreement Pavilion will integrate HFA, a disaggregated solution, to support modernized financial operations by revolutionizing how data is used to shape thinking. With Pavilion’s support, the client has reduced the processing impact of their previous environment by up to 30 percent, which reduced stress on compute resources.

The additional compute resources will be reallocated for application processing. The Pavilion solution will deliver improved performance, while reducing management overhead by up to 50 percent. The Pavilion HFA will also enable the client to independently and linearly scale either compute or storage capacity.

The modernized storage will support the client’s growth and reduce the resources required to manage their changing infrastructure. Pavilion’s HFA has offered a high performing array, with a low consistent and predictable latency, unmatched density and linear scalability.

The technology storage needs of the financial services market are well aligned with Pavilion’s product functionality and this use case represents a continuation of Pavilion’s success in this market. Pavilion has multiple deployments in the financial services vertical and will continue to expand its NextGen data center footprint in the marketplace.

“The Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Array was able to cut the client’s management costs in half while still increasing performance over its previous DAS based solution,” McBride added.