Accenture Launches Brand Campaign With $90M Media Spend; Julie Sweet Quoted

Accenture has launched a new brand campaign , “Let there be change,” and a purpose that will help clients change business strategy to create more value, the company announced Wednesday. Accenture’s campaign will increase the company’s annual media spend to $90 million.

“Exponential changes in technology were transforming the way we work and live before COVID-19, and now its impact has raised change to a new level,” said Julie Sweet , CEO, Accenture. “In this moment, to emerge stronger there is only one choice: embrace change and ensure that it benefits all.”

Under the new brand, Accenture will expand strategy, priorities and the opportunities that utilize technology to deliver value for all its stakeholders. The brand campaign has launched across all of Accenture’s internal and external digital properties, across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Accenture’s brand campaign leveraged Droga5, a creative agency within Accenture Interactive, to enact change and advance the company’s expertise. Accenture Interactive acquired Droga5 in 2019. The company will support Accenture Interactive’s development of a new agency model that delivers seamless brand experiences to clients and consumers.

As part of the campaign Accenture has also released “360° Value” to help clients transform businesses, reskill their employees and increase sustainability. Accenture reported that 70 percent of its business is now focused on digital, cloud and security. With 360° Value, Accenture will grow its emerging technology solutions.

“We are following the same advice we give our clients in this time of relentless change: act with great agility and boldness,” said Amy Fuller , chief marketing and communications officer of Accenture. “Our new campaign captures our purpose and gives voice to a mission-critical issue: How can we help our clients embrace change to better businesses, communities, and lives?”

