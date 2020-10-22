Accenture Partners With ServiceNow to Launch New Business Group; Julie Sweet Quoted

Julie Sweet CEO Accenture

Accenture and ServiceNow have partnered under a five-year, multi-million dollar agreement to create a new business group to advance digital transformation that mitigates operational challenges, Accenture reported on Thursday.

“By further strengthening our strategic alliance with ServiceNow, we will enable our clients to more quickly embrace change,” said Julie Sweet , CEO of Accenture. “With a move to the cloud, they can reimagine their operations, reskill their employees, and become more sustainable.”

The Accenture ServiceNow Business Group will help organizations evolve organizational processes and gain technology investments by adopting digital workflows that deliver modern, personalized customer and employee experiences.

The business group will offer self-service and remote work programs that increase flexibility and mobility by leveraging platform-driven, technology-enabled workflows. Workflow innovation will focus on employee engagement, customer service and operations, artificial intelligence for IT operations, and security and risk.

“Working together with ServiceNow to automate complex processes and create better experiences across industries, we will help organizations deliver greater 360-degree value that benefits all — their customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities,” Sweet added.

The Accenture ServiceNow Business Group will deliver industry and domain specific solutions and services to customers, supported by approximately 8,500 Accenture employees. The skilled workforce has expertise in transformational workflow and platform development, marketing, sales, and business development across numerous priority industries.

“Our ServiceNow and Accenture partnership brings together world-class teams, expertise, and our modern workflow platform to accelerate every organization’s digital transformation. The Accenture ServiceNow Business Group will help every organization become a 21st century digital business,” ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said.

In addition, Accenture and ServiceNow will work to serve government entities. Earlier this year, Accenture Federal Services (AFS) announced a $96 million task order to help the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) modernize its enterprise service management and IT capabilities.

Using ServiceNow, Accenture will work to power the digital transformations for the department and to automate its manual workflows through applied intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities.