Unanet

Accenture Unveils COVID-19 Vaccination Program Mgmt Tool; Ryan Oakes Quoted

Jane Edwards October 8, 2020 News, Technology

Accenture Unveils COVID-19 Vaccination Program Mgmt Tool; Ryan Oakes Quoted
Ryan Oakes Senior Managing Director Accenture

Accenture has launched a platform to help government agencies and health care institutions plan and manage COVID-19 vaccination programs and related communication and distribution efforts.

The new tool from Accenture features vaccine management and tracking platform, supply management, contact management, community education and engagement, organizational support, analytics and other components built on the Salesforce platform, Accenture said Wednesday.

Ryan Oakes, senior managing director of Accenture’s global public sector practice, said the company’s platform seeks to help meet the needs of health care and public authorities worldwide when it comes to the development, launch and operation of mass immunization programs.

“Efforts need to be launched quickly and encompass a broad range of activities, as emphasized by the CDC guidelines, and we are prepared to systematically help organizations clarify and rapidly advance their priorities for managing COVID-19 vaccinations,” Oakes added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Makenzie Lystrup VP and GM of Civil Space Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace Delivers Ozone Mapping Tech for NOAA’s Next Polar-Orbiting Environmental Satellite; Makenzie Lystrup Quoted

A Ball Aerospace-built ozone layer monitoring instrument has been shipped to a manufacturing facility for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite.

Raanan Horowitz President and CEO Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems to Supply Army Helicopter Display Parts; Raanan Horowitz Quoted

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a five-year, $50M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide spare parts for night vision imaging and head-up display systems being used by U.S. Army helicopter pilots.

Spaceflight

Spaceflight to Support More HawkEye 360 Satellite Launches

Spaceflight has agreed to help HawkEye 360 launch three more clusters of the latter’s radio frequency mapping satellite constellation. Spaceflight said Wednesday it will perform mission management, engineering and capacity support under a multiple launch services agreement with HawkEye 360.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved