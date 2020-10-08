Accenture Unveils COVID-19 Vaccination Program Mgmt Tool; Ryan Oakes Quoted

Ryan Oakes Senior Managing Director Accenture

Accenture has launched a platform to help government agencies and health care institutions plan and manage COVID-19 vaccination programs and related communication and distribution efforts.

The new tool from Accenture features vaccine management and tracking platform, supply management, contact management, community education and engagement, organizational support, analytics and other components built on the Salesforce platform, Accenture said Wednesday.

Ryan Oakes, senior managing director of Accenture’s global public sector practice, said the company’s platform seeks to help meet the needs of health care and public authorities worldwide when it comes to the development, launch and operation of mass immunization programs.

“Efforts need to be launched quickly and encompass a broad range of activities, as emphasized by the CDC guidelines, and we are prepared to systematically help organizations clarify and rapidly advance their priorities for managing COVID-19 vaccinations,” Oakes added.