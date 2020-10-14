Unanet

AceInfo Lands $59M USDA Software Dev’t Task Order; Mike Cosgrave Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Mike Cosgrave COO AceInfo

Ace Info Solutions has received a potential four-year, $59M task order from the Department of Agriculture to develop crop insurance software platforms for the risk management agency under USDA’s farm production and conservation mission area.

The Dovel Technologies subsidiary said Wednesday it will also help the agency build new information technology systems and update existing IT applications.

RMA, which assists agricultural producers in managing risks, processed insurance claims worth nearly $115B combined during 2019, AceInfo noted.

Mike Cosgrave, chief operating officer of AceInfo, said the company will apply development methodologies to help the agency increase operational efficiency with new technology.

USDA awarded the task order under the IT Support Services blanket purchase agreement.

