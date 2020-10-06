AECOM Merges Design, Consulting Businesses into Global Organization; Names Lara Poloni as Lead

Troy Rudd CEO AECOM

AECOM has integrated its Design and Consulting Services (DCS) businesses into one global organization as part of the company’s phased strategy. The new unit will be led by Lara Poloni , AECOM’s president, the company announced Monday.

“Our greatest opportunity is to fully capitalize on the expertise that is inherent across our organization by thinking and acting as one global company – and in order to do that, we need to be structured as one,” said Troy Rudd , AECOM’s chief executive officer.

AECOM’s merger will simplify the operating structure of the company and will enable greater connectivity and collaboration across the enterprise. In the expanded role, Poloni will gain new responsibilities to help simplify its operating structure.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead our global design business and to execute a strategy that will foster a culture of collaboration and better connect the technical excellence of our professionals,” said Poloni. “Through one global organization, we will drive even greater innovation and ensure we deliver for our clients by bringing the full strength of our expertise to bear on our projects.”

As part of AECOM’s business integration, Steve Morriss , AECOM’s group president of its DCS Americas business, has stepped down, effective immediately. Morriss will continue to provide services to AECOM to ensure a seamless transition.

“Today’s announcement is a critical step in the advancement of our strategy to best position the business for success, to ensure that we continue building on our momentum towards our vision of establishing a new standard of excellence in the industry and to in turn create exceptional value for our stakeholders,” Rudd added.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management.

We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of approximately $13.6 billion in fiscal year 2019.