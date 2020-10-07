Unanet

Aerojet Rocketdyne Opens Arkansas Production Facility for Large Solid Rocket Motors

Matthew Nelson October 7, 2020 News

Aerojet Rocketdyne has reached full operations at a 17K-square-foot facility in Camden, Arkansas, for engineering and manufacturing development of large solid rocket motors.

The company said Tuesday it aims to support U.S. missile defense, strategic deterrence and hypersonic technology programs via the new facility.

Northrop Grumman, the primary contractor on the U.S. Air Force's $13.3B Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program, selected Aerojet Rocketdyne earlier this month to produce systems that will power the GBSD platform.

The rocket manufacturer began establishment of its EMD facility last spring with assistance from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission as well as the Ouachita Partnership for Economic Development and the Calhoun County government.

Aerojet Rocketdyne reported surpassing its $230M annual enterprise cost reduction goal through consolidation and modernization efforts implemented five years ago.

