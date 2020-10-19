Air Force Tests ABMS With Anduril’s Missile Defense Sentry Towers; Christian Brose Quoted

Anduril

The U.S. Air Force has conducted a test of its Advanced Battle Management System along with Anduril-built missile defense towers and command-and-control technology at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

As part of the exercise, Anduril provided its sentry towers which include optical sensors and an onboard radar that work to process algorithms for detecting, identifying and tracking multiple cruise missiles, Defense News reported Saturday.

The Air Force team tested ABMS with the sentry towers and Anduril’s Lattice C2 system built to fuse data from various radar systems.

Christian Brose, chief strategy officer of Anduril, told Defense News that the company’s cruise missile defense system still needs to undergo further development, testing and evaluation.

He noted that Anduril took a “software-centric approach” to developing the sentry system and made use of machine learning techniques to automate target detection and tracking.

Anduril is developing another indirect fires protection system that could help the U.S. Army defend againts unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, rockets and other artillery and mortar weaoons, according to Brose.