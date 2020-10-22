Air Force Vet Enrique Oti Joins Second Front Systems as CTO

Unanet

October 22, 2020

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Enrique Oti has been named chief technology officer of San Francisco-based software developer Second Front Systems.

The 23-year USAF veteran will work with the company's other executives to help government customers access technologies to address national security missions, Second Front said Wednesday.

“In joining Second Front, I see an opportunity to bring my knowledge of the national security ecosystem and challenges the Department of Defense faces in adopting modern technology," Oti said.

Oti founded the service branch's Kessel Run organization that acquires and operates software platforms and helped establish the Defense Innovation Unit outpost in Silicon Valley.

His military career included roles as commander of an intelligence support squadron that operated in Korea, cyber warfare officer and China foreign area officer.

