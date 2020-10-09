Unanet

Alion Receives Army Tech Analysis Task Order; Alan Dietrich Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 9, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Alan Dietrich SVP

Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a five-year, $29 million task order to provide Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Technology Analysis for Spectrum Supportability and Broadband Support Headquarters to the Department of the Army (HQDA) Chief Information Officer (CIO/G6) Army Spectrum Management Office (ASMO), the company announced Friday.

“Alion’s spectrum experts will conduct complex analysis and research to apply technological advancements to strengthen EMS for the Army,” said Alan Dietrich, SVP and GM of Alion’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group. 

Under the task order, Alion will provide engineering research and analysis to CIO/G6. The company’s efforts will help the Army defend access to the EMS, which will support U.S. Army capabilities. Alion will analyze and research efforts to help the service branch retain spectrum for military use and improve EMS.

Alion’s work will support the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) and Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) capability. The task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multi-Award Contract Multiple Award Contract (DoD IAC MAC), issued by the 774 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)/ Plans/Programs (PKP). 

“Spectrum access is critical to the success of the Army’s tactical communication requirements where systems depend on interference-free access to defend against national security threats,” Dietrich added. 

About Alion Science and Technology

Solving some of our nation’s most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. 

We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most.

