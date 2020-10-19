Unanet

Matthew Nelson October 19, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Anne Morgan Named Federal Sales Director at Data Security Firm Code42
Anne Morgan, former senior federal account manager at Proofpoint, has joined data protection technology provider Code42 as director of federal sales, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Friday.

Morgan brings 17 years of federal market experience to her new position at Minneapolis-based Code42, which offers a software-as-a-service platform designed to help customers detect, analyze and respond to insider threats.

She previously served as sales executive and end-user computing specialist for civilian accounts at VMware, federal account manager for Verizon's enterprise solutions business and government account executive at AT&T.

