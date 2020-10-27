Unanet

ArchIntel Creates Compendium of Executive Insights on Competitive Intelligence

October 27, 2020

ArchIntel has compiled a series of Spotlight Interviews with competitive intelligence practitioners and government contracting industry professionals in a white paper titled “The State of Competitive Intelligence Today.”

Twenty-two executives who spoke to ArchIntel for in-depth Q&As discussed topics such as their organizations’ approaches to collecting and analyzing business data, pursuing government contracts from a strategic pricing standpoint, and the role of technology and ethics in competitive intelligence programs.

The Competitive Intelligence Spotlight Series includes:

Ginger Wierzbanowski

Northrop to Help DIA Build Military Intell Data Mgmt System; Ginger Wierzbanowski Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 19, 2020 — Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) was selected as the enterprise module integrator for the Defense Intelligence Agency's Machine-Assisted Rapid-Repository System as part of a potential $690M task order, GovCon Wire reported Oct. 1.

Oracle

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Secures P-ATO from FedRAMP JAB; Scott Twaddle Quoted

The FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) has granted Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Government Cloud Services a provisional authority to operate, the company announced Tuesday. "Achieving a FedRAMP JAB P-ATO is a key step as we help our public sector customers take advantage of OCI's security, innovation, and cost savings for their missions." said Scott Twaddle, vice president of Oracle's regulated markets for OCI.

Diane Nguyen CFO Microsoft Federal

Microsoft Appoints Diane Nguyen to Federal CFO Post

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 9, 2020 — Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) hired Diane Nguyen, former vice president of finance at Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), as chief financial officer of its federal business, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 24.

