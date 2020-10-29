ArchIntel Debuts Competitive Intelligence Roundtable Membership Program
Mary-Louise Hoffman
October 29, 2020
Press Releases
ArchIntel
ArchIntel has introduced a member-based roundtable series designed for competitive and market intelligence practitioners, after releasing its compendium of executive insights titled “The State of Competitive Intelligence Today.”
The CI Roundtable Membership program features monthly private forums for industry professionals to interact, share best practices, establish business relationships and learn from experts in the field.
Exclusive member benefits also include professional visibility through CI Spotlights, a series of in-depth conversations with ArchIntel on how organizations are doing a competitive and market analysis, and the personal side of CI and GovCon veterans.
Save 50 percent on all ArchIntel Events and get a 10 percent subscription discount on ArchIntel product and service offerings with CI Roundtable Membership.
You may also be interested in...
TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 21, 2020 — ECS' parent organization ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN) moved to expand intelligence data service offerings for the federal sector with its recent acquisition of Skyris, GovCon Wire reported Oct. 2.
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, said the company has begun preparations to develop a permanent human settlement on Mars with SpaceX’s Starship rocket. Musk has projected that SpaceX’s first uncrewed mission to Mars could occur in a minimum of four years. SpaceX’s Starship vehicle is a reusable rocket-and-spacecraft combo that is currently under development at the company's South Texas facility.
TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 19, 2020 — Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) was selected as the enterprise module integrator for the Defense Intelligence Agency's Machine-Assisted Rapid-Repository System as part of a potential $690M task order, GovCon Wire reported Oct. 1.