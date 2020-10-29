ArchIntel Debuts Competitive Intelligence Roundtable Membership Program

ArchIntel

ArchIntel has introduced a member-based roundtable series designed for competitive and market intelligence practitioners, after releasing its compendium of executive insights titled “The State of Competitive Intelligence Today.”

The CI Roundtable Membership program features monthly private forums for industry professionals to interact, share best practices, establish business relationships and learn from experts in the field.

Exclusive member benefits also include professional visibility through CI Spotlights, a series of in-depth conversations with ArchIntel on how organizations are doing a competitive and market analysis, and the personal side of CI and GovCon veterans.

Save 50 percent on all ArchIntel Events and get a 10 percent subscription discount on ArchIntel product and service offerings with CI Roundtable Membership.