Unanet

ArchIntel Debuts Competitive Intelligence Roundtable Membership Program

Mary-Louise Hoffman October 29, 2020 Press Releases

ArchIntel Debuts Competitive Intelligence Roundtable Membership Program
ArchIntel

ArchIntel has introduced a member-based roundtable series designed for competitive and market intelligence practitioners, after releasing its compendium of executive insights titled “The State of Competitive Intelligence Today.”

The CI Roundtable Membership program features monthly private forums for industry professionals to interact, share best practices, establish business relationships and learn from experts in the field.

Exclusive member benefits also include professional visibility through CI Spotlights, a series of in-depth conversations with ArchIntel on how organizations are doing a competitive and market analysis, and the personal side of CI and GovCon veterans.

Save 50 percent on all ArchIntel Events and get a 10 percent subscription discount on ArchIntel product and service offerings with CI Roundtable Membership.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

George Wilson President ECS

George Wilson: ECS Eyes Intell Community Support Work Through Skyris Integration

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 21, 2020 — ECS' parent organization ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN) moved to expand intelligence data service offerings for the federal sector with its recent acquisition of Skyris, GovCon Wire reported Oct. 2.

SpaceX Starship

Elon Musk Projects SpaceX’s Starship Trip to Mars; Robert Zubrin Quoted

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, said the company has begun preparations to develop a permanent human settlement on Mars with SpaceX’s Starship rocket. Musk has projected that SpaceX’s first uncrewed mission to Mars could occur in a minimum of four years. SpaceX’s Starship vehicle is a reusable rocket-and-spacecraft combo that is currently under development at the company's South Texas facility.

Ginger Wierzbanowski

Northrop to Help DIA Build Military Intell Data Mgmt System; Ginger Wierzbanowski Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 19, 2020 — Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) was selected as the enterprise module integrator for the Defense Intelligence Agency's Machine-Assisted Rapid-Repository System as part of a potential $690M task order, GovCon Wire reported Oct. 1.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved