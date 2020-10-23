Unanet

Army Vet Dennis Eger Joins Aptive Resources as Director

Matthew Nelson October 23, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Dennis Eger, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major and former senior intelligence adviser, has been named director of Alexandria, Virginia-based consulting firm Aptive Resources.

The 32-year Army veteran will support the service-disabled, veteran-owned company's efforts to grow presence in the intelligence and national security markets, Aptive said Thursday.

He has provided workforce strategy guidance for the Army Intelligence Corps and also served as director of executive talent management and leader development program at the service branch.

"I’m looking forward to helping support the human capital and defense experience, empowerment and transformation needs of our government clients so they can continue to deliver on important mission and responsibilities," Eger said.

