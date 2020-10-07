Army Vet Eric Wesley Appointed to Flyer Defense EVP Post

Eric Wesley Flyer Defense

Eric Wesley has joined Los Angeles-based light tactical vehicle provider Flyer Defense as executive vice president of strategic planning following his retirement from the U.S. Army.

The retired Army lieutenant general will help develop the company's business plan and strategy in his new position and support its partnerships in the power generation and electrification sectors, Flyer Defense said Tuesday.

Wesley previously served as deputy commanding general at Army Futures Command and director of its Futures and Concepts Center, where he led global security analysis and modernization strategy development.

Flyer Defense, established and led by Oded Nechushtan, designs all-terrain wheeled vehicles intended for military use.

"I wanted to work at a company with profound vision, rooted in a quality product and a grounded culture," Wesley said. Wesley. "I have watched Oded and the Flyer team for some time and they have all three."