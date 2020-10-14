Unanet

AuterionGS Adds Former Lockheed Exec Ray Johnson as Board Member

Nichols Martin October 14, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Ray Johnson, a former Lockheed Martin executive, has joined Auterion Government Solutions to serve on the drone company's board of directors.

Dave Sharpin, AusterionGS CEO and chairman, said in a statement released Tuesday that Johnson brings industry and government market experience as the company aims to introduce new unmanned aircraft systems designed for the defense and security sectors.

Johnson worked at Lockheed from 2006 to 2015 and managed the Bethesda, Maryland-based contractor's operations, engineering and technology, global supply chain, programs, logistics and sustainment functions.

He previously held leadership positions at Modern Technology Solutions Inc. and Science Applications International Corp.

