Avaya Integrates NVIDIA AI to Advance Avaya Spaces App; Anthony Bartolo, Ian Buck Quoted

Avaya has partnered with NVIDIA to integrate cloud AI solutions that will advance visual, audible and collaborative experiences through the Avaya Spaces app, Avaya reported on Monday.

“With NVIDIA’s leadership in artificial intelligence and Avaya’s 20 years of innovation, we’re able to deliver AI from the cloud and cost-effectively scale to help address the rapid growth in meetings and collaboration in a work-from-anywhere world,” said Anthony Bartolo , executive vice president and chief product officer, Avaya.

The NVIDIA Maxine cloud-native streaming video AI platform has featured cloud-based audio, video and conversational AI software that will enhance the video conferencing user experience. NVIDIA Maxine will be integrated with Avaya Spaces to expand AI-powered capabilities.

NVIDIA’s services will include background noise removal, virtual green screen backgrounds, presenter features that will enable presenters to be overlaid on top of presentation content and live transcriptions that can recognize and differentiate voices.

NVIDIA GPU computing and the NGC software catalog in Google Cloud will enable Avaya to AI features with scale to address the growth in video meetings and collaboration as a result of remote work. The partnership will reduce end-user device requirements, without the need to use any specialized hardware.

“Video communication has become an essential tool for everyone working and studying remotely,” said Ian Buck , vice president and general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. “With the NVIDIA Maxine software platform running on NVIDIA GPU computing in the cloud, Avaya Spaces customers will be able to enjoy more engaging video conferencing experiences with real-time AI features that can stream easily to millions of laptops, tablets and mobile phones.”

