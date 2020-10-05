AWS’ Dave Levy: Policy-Based Mechanisms Needed for Cyber Threat Info Sharing

Dave Levy VP Amazon Web Services

David Levy, vice president of Amazon Web Services' federal business and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said that law enforcement and private organizations should implement a policy-based information exchange process to thwart cyber attacks, The Michigan Daily reported Wednesday.

“I think that there are going to be new threats and new attacks,” Levy told a Ford School of Public Policy forum. “The faster we can communicate with each other about this, the better.”

He noted that AWS uses a shared-responsibility model, does not have access to customers’ data and assists authorities with information they need to perform missions.