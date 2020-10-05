Unanet

AWS’ Dave Levy: Policy-Based Mechanisms Needed for Cyber Threat Info Sharing

Brenda Marie Rivers October 5, 2020 News

Dave Levy VP Amazon Web Services

David Levy, vice president of Amazon Web Services' federal business and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said that law enforcement and private organizations should implement a policy-based information exchange process to thwart cyber attacks, The Michigan Daily reported Wednesday.

“I think that there are going to be new threats and new attacks,” Levy told a Ford School of Public Policy forum. “The faster we can communicate with each other about this, the better.”

He noted that AWS uses a shared-responsibility model, does not have access to customers’ data and assists authorities with information they need to perform missions.

