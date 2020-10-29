Unanet

AWS’ Kitty Nix on Recognizing Security in Managing Navy’s Cloud-Based Data, Analytics

Jane Edwards October 29, 2020 News, Technology

Kitty Nix Navy Account Team Lead AWS

The U.S. Navy teamed up with Amazon Web Services to migrate its data and analytics to the cloud and Kitty Nix, a senior manager with AWS, said the company recognizes the significance of security when managing the service’s data and analytics, DC Military reported Thursday.

“You hear the secretary of the Navy talk about how information warfare is a huge part of the future,” Nix, Navy account team lead at AWS, said during an event hosted by the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. “We appreciate and understand how important security is to that piece of the puzzle.”

Nix also discussed the advantages of cloud computing to the Navy.

“The benefit of the AWS cloud is that we provide computing, storage, application development, networking, [and] all the infrastructure you need for any technology applications,” Nix, Navy account team lead at AWS, said during an event hosted by the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. “You have shared responsibility for the security and configuration, but you don’t have to pay for any of the infrastructure that houses all of that information."

