BAE Unveils Cybersecurity Platform for Military Platforms; Michael Weber Quoted

Nichols Martin October 14, 2020 News, Technology

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has introduced a product suite the company designed to help military customers protect vehicles and systems from cyber threats.

The Fox Shield offering is comprised of tools that can work with ground, aerial and space platforms to help defense customers safeguard mission technologies, the company said Tuesday.

BAE's Fast Labs organization developed the suite as part of a multiyear research and development project.

“Cyber protection was not necessarily a mission-critical capability when some of these platforms were first developed," Michael Weber, technical manager for the cyber technology group at Fast Labs.

“That’s why we designed the Fox Shield cyber resilience system to be easily integrated into new and legacy platforms.”

The offering includes a detection tool built to operate independently or in conjunction with computer systems.

