Unanet

Ball Aerospace Delivers Ozone Mapping Tech for NOAA’s Next Polar-Orbiting Environmental Satellite; Makenzie Lystrup Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 8, 2020 News, Technology

Ball Aerospace Delivers Ozone Mapping Tech for NOAA’s Next Polar-Orbiting Environmental Satellite; Makenzie Lystrup Quoted
Makenzie Lystrup VP and GM of Civil Space Ball Aerospace

A Ball Aerospace-built ozone layer monitoring instrument has been shipped to a manufacturing facility for the third satellite in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Joint Polar Satellite System series.

The Ozone Mapping Profile Suite is intended to measure stratospheric ozone concentrations at different altitudes as part of JPSS-2 mission and combines a nadir mapper and profiler with a limb profiling technology, the company said Wednesday.

Orbital ATK, now part of Northrop Grumman, received a $253M delivery order under NASA's Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition III vehicle in 2015 to manufacture the weather satellite.

The space agency noted that Northrop will integrate OMPS and three other instruments into the spacecraft at the company's Gilbert, Arizona, facility.

"This is the third OMPS instrument Ball has delivered, with two currently in orbit providing critical ozone data," said Makenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager of Ball Aerospace's civil space segment.

"These measurements are used by forecasters at the National Weather Service to produce ultraviolet (UV) radiation forecasts, by researchers to track the health of the ozone layer and by policy makers to help improve life on Earth."

Ball will also produce instruments for the JPSS-3 and JPSS-4 missions under a $214M contract modification awarded in April 2016.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Raanan Horowitz President and CEO Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems to Supply Army Helicopter Display Parts; Raanan Horowitz Quoted

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a five-year, $50M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide spare parts for night vision imaging and head-up display systems being used by U.S. Army helicopter pilots.

Spaceflight

Spaceflight to Support More HawkEye 360 Satellite Launches

Spaceflight has agreed to help HawkEye 360 launch three more clusters of the latter’s radio frequency mapping satellite constellation. Spaceflight said Wednesday it will perform mission management, engineering and capacity support under a multiple launch services agreement with HawkEye 360.

Patty Trexler VP of GHE SentinelOne

SentinelOne Receives FedRAMP Approval for Endpoint Security Platform

SentinelOne has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for an autonomous cybersecurity platform designed to protect end-user devices and workloads across a network.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved