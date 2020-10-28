BayFirst to Support Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center; Robert Rice Quoted

BayFirst Solutions

BayFirst Solutions will collaborate with Credence Dynamo Solutions on a contract for engineering and scientific support to the U.S. Coast Guard's Aviation Logistics Center in North Carolina.

Washington, D.C.-based BayFirst said Tuesday the industry team will analyze aircraft platforms, the root cause of a particular failure and various systems in the military branch's fleet of more than 200 airplanes and helicopters.

Credence Dynamo Solutions, a joint venture between Credence Management Solutions and Dynamo Technologies, serves as the prime contractor for the ALC Scientific, Engineering and Technical contract.

"Maintaining continuity of programs supporting safety and environmental regulations with a focus on continual improvement is the foundation for our successful collaboration supporting ALC’s mission to ‘Keep ’em flying,’” said Robert Rice, president of BayFirs.