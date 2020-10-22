Boeing Conducts Taxi Test on AI-Powered Unmanned Aircraft Prototype

Boeing Loyal Wingman unmanned aircraft

An unmanned aircraft prototype Boeing developed with the Australia's air force has undergone a low-speed taxi process as part of tests and preparations for a maiden flight slated for later this year.

The company said Wednesday the Loyal Wingman vehicle moved on the ground at a speed of 16 miles per hour and was able to maneuver or stop upon command.

“The low-speed taxi enabled us to verify the function and integration of the aircraft systems, including steering, braking and engine controls, with the aircraft in motion,” said Paul Ryder, flight test manager at Boeing's Australian subsidiary.

Loyal Wingman is designed with an artificial intelligence technology, can operate with other platforms in teaming missions and features a customizable nose design plus a conventional takeoff-and-landing configuration.

Boeing noted it will build three prototypes of the AI-powered drone to serve as the foundation for the company's Airpower Teaming System offering.