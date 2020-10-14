Unanet

Boeing, General Atomics to Collaborate on Laser Weapon Tech Offering for Defense Applications

Matthew Nelson October 14, 2020 News, Technology

Boeing and General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business have teamed up to develop a high-energy laser weapon system intended for missile and air defense operations.

Both companies are looking to explore market opportunities for an HEL technology that is designed to generate 100 to 250 kilowatts of power and operate independently or in conjunction with ground, airborne and maritime platforms, General Atomics said Tuesday.

The partnership seeks to combine a beam director and acquisition, tracking and pointing software from Boeing with a laser technology, a thermal management platform and HELLi-ion battery systems from GA-EMS.

Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said the business looks to support multidomain battlespace missions through the technology collaboration.

