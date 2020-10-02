Unanet

Boeing Selects Raytheon Technologies for F-15EX Aircraft Radar

Matthew Nelson October 2, 2020 News

Boeing has chosen a Raytheon Technologies unit to supply active electronically scanned array radar systems for installation on the U.S. Air Force's future F-15EX aircraft.

Raytheon Technologies said Thursday its intelligence and space business will provide eight APG-82(V)1 radars that are designed to detect surface and airborne targets at long distances under a contract.

RI&S is scheduled to begin delivering the technology to Boeing later this year and continue shipments through 2022.

The Chicago-based planemaker secured a potential $22.9B F-15EX production contract from the Air Force in July, with a $1.2B delivery order for the initial lot of eight new fighter jets.

Raytheon Technologies noted it has provided over 150 APG-82 systems to defense customers worldwide. 

