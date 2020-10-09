Unanet

Boeing to Exhibit Space Tech Platforms at 2020 IAC Virtual Event

Matthew Nelson October 9, 2020 News

Boeing will present its crew transportation vehicle, heavy-lift rocket and space plane during the virtual edition of a three-day International Astronautical Congress event slated to kick off Monday.

The company said Thursday its simulated booth will feature the CST-100 Starliner, the Space Launch System and the X-37B along with the International Space Station and satellites that are built to support government and commercial missions.

Event attendees will have the chance to view the Chicago-based contractor's deep-space technology portfolio and partnerships with the U.S. military, NASA and international organizations.

The Starliner spacecraft is set to undergo a second uncrewed orbital flight test and the company-built SLS core stage underwent six tests at NASA's Stennis Space Center.

Boeing is among the three companies the U.S. Space Force selected as participants in the first phase of the branch's Evolved Strategic SATCOM program.

