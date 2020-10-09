Carahsoft to Offer Attestiv Media Validation Tool to Gov’t Market

Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to market Attestiv's media authentication and detection products to public sector customers through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Carahsoft said Thursday government agencies can buy Attestiv's media validation platform through OMNIA Partners contracts, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle.

Attestiv's platform uses artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to identify alterations that have been made to a media file. The tool also allows users to customize image and video capture workflows to help facilitate the data gathering process.

“The platform helps improve government decision makers’ confidence in the integrity of data and provides greater visibility into file histories to help IT teams identify potential fraud and insider threats,” Phillip Carroll, manager supporting the Attestiv team at Carahsoft.