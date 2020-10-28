Unanet

Infantry Squad Vehicle

General Motors Subsidiary Hands Army First Infantry Squad Vehicle

General Motors' defense arm has handed over the U.S. Army's first Infantry Squad Vehicle for soldier and equipment transportation under a potential $214.3M firm-fixed-price contract awarded in June.

Nino DiCosmo President

L3Harris Participates in First Responder Grant Support Programs; Nino DiCosmo Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has formed partnerships with the intent of helping policemen and firefighters acquire company-built radios through public safety grant assistance programs. The company said Tuesday it works with PoliceGrantsHelp.com and FireGrantsHelp.com to help applicants determine funding availability and guide them in the application process.

ENSCO

Ensco Gets DOT Contract Option for Public Safety Tech Evaluation

Ensco has secured a contract option from the Department of Transportation to explore technology platforms that may increase awareness of safety for pedestrians and trespassers.

