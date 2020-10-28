Travis Dalton Govt Services President Cerner

Cerner and the Department of Veterans Affairs have deployed an electronic health record system at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.

Travis Dalton, president of Cerner’s government services business, said in a statement published Monday the EHR system will help drive interoperability and ensure the flow of data between commercial partners and federal agencies.

“This can help improve health outcomes, create public health infrastructure, enable more effective predictive clinical models and create better informed research critical to solving some of the nation’s most pressing health challenges, such as suicide and the opioid epidemic,” Dalton added.

The EHR system was also fielded at VA's four community-based outpatient clinics in Washington, Idaho and Montana and the West Consolidated Patient Account Center in Las Vegas.

The departments of Defense and Homeland Security through the U.S. Coast Guard also deployed the Cerner-backed EHR system, which seeks to support 18M service personnel, veterans and their dependents by providing a common health record platform.