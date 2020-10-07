Unanet

CGI Wins Potential $400M DOJ Support Contract; Stephanie Mango Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 7, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Stephanie Mango SVP CGI

CGI has been awarded a $400 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract to provide mail and general support services to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the company announced Wednesday. The contract has a one-year base period with four option years and two additional 1-year award terms. 

"CGI's governance, corporate infrastructure and more than 10 years of partnering with DOJ provide an in-depth understanding of agency's operations, enabling us to react quickly, with the utmost sensitivity and discretion." said CGI senior vice president Stephanie Mango.

Under the contract, CGI will deliver shared services to the DOJ and its associated divisions, as well as other federal agencies. The company will support DOJ’s mission to achieve economies of scale and provide efficient solutions across the agency's component offices.

CGI will deliver warehousing through Sunflower Asset Management Solutions, which was acquired by the company in Sept. 2019. The merger has strengthened CGI’s position serving the needs of commercial entities and federal government agencies, including universities, law enforcement, national laboratories and other organizations. 

The award is a follow-on to a mission support services contract held by CGI for the past 10 years.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. 

With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

