Chenega Corp. Wins Spot on $99M Navy PS/AC Multiple-Award Construction Contract; Gene Morabito Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 2, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Chenega Corp.

Chenega Management, a subsidiary of Chenega Corp., has announced that the company is one of four awardees on the potential $99 million  U.S. Navy Physical Security Access Control Systems (PS/AC) Worldwide Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), Multiple Award Construction Contract, the company announced Thursday. The contract has a 60-month ordering period.

“Earning this award supports our long-term business strategy and is a result of the talent and resources we invested into our Electronic Security Systems business line,” said Gene Morabito, General Manager of Chenega Management.

Under the contract, Chenega will provide design, procurement, integration, installation, technology refreshment, testing and initial training for PS/AC systems. The company will focus its efforts on hardware, firmware and associated software for Navy shore installations, including joint bases assigned to the Navy.

“We look forward to many years of successfully supporting the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC),” Morabito added.

About Chenega Corporation

Chenega Corporation has the dual mission to succeed in business to create financial resources for distribution to shareholders, and create and support comprehensive cultural and societal programs and community activities to assist its shareholders, descendants and family members in their journey to economic and social self-determination and self-sufficiency.

