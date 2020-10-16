Cobham to Supply Antenna Panels for Navy EW System Modernization; Mike Kahn Quoted

Mike Kahn CEO CAES

Lockheed Martin has awarded Cobham's advanced electronic solutions business a $50M contract to manufacture antenna array assemblies for the Block 2 configuration of a shipboard electronic warfare system currently installed on U.S. Navy ships.

The service branch plans to incorporate functional and defensive features into its AN/SLQ-32 shipboard platform under the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Cobham said Thursday.

Planned updates could involve combat system and electronic support components intended to help Navy personnel determine if a potential adversary is using electronic sensors to track the branch's vessels.

Mike Kahn, CEO of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions and a past Wash100 winner, said detecting threats became more challenging due to the evolving EW domain and the SEWIP Block 2 program seeks to address this challenge for Navy fleet protection.

Lockheed won a potential $812.1M follow-on contract in January to manufacture system variants as part of the branch's EW acquisition and incremental development program.