CTC to Help Maintain FEMA Emergency Response Personnel Validation System; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Ed Sheehan President and CEO CTC

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has received a one-year, $3.6M contract extension to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency's electronic platform for managing identities, credentials and facility access of agency personnel who respond to critical situations.

CTC said Thursday it will continue to help the agency develop, maintain, integrate applications for the Federal Emergency Response Official Accountability Tracking System.

The company will also assist the agency with credential issuance, disaster deployment and logistics operations.

"CTC has supported FEMA with this technology for nearly a decade, and we’re proud of our work to optimize this system that plays such an important role in our nation’s response to disasters," said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC.

A team comprised of software, database and systems engineers is working on the project.

FEMA used the system during Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana and Texas last month. The platform also helped the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency monitor access to facilities during the 2017 presidential inauguration.