Cubic Receives Navy Training Platform Maturation Task Order

Cubic

Cubic's mission and performance solutions business has received an $8.5M task order to mature core architectures of a training system designed for the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft programs.

The company said Wednesday its CMPS unit will further develop the Secure Live Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment's Synthetic Inject to Live technologies and help the Naval Air Systems Command implement an approach to reduce risk during the SITL-LVC transition process.

NAVAIR assessed the technologies at a demonstration event that was held in September 2018.

The SITL-LVC platform is designed to replicate a near-peer threat scenario to support aircrew training.

Under the task order, Cubic will also integrate virtual F-35 participants and add the service branch's constructive force generator as part of the maturation project.